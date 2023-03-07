Hundreds of media outlets including Court TV showed the contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook released by the FBI where he confessed to a “mercy” killing of his girlfriend Gabby Petito before he died by suicide in 2021.
No trespassing signs are on the lawn of Chris and Roberta Laundrie.
Sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
The law firm of Parker & McConkie, based in Utah, released a selfie taken by Gabby Petito after being attacked by Brian Laundrie.
PROVIDED BY PARKER & MCCONKIE
SOUTH VENICE — In an affidavit filed Monday, the mother of Brian Laundrie tried to dispel that a letter she wrote to him had nothing to do with Gabby Petito's death and everything to do with referencing a book all three of them enjoyed.
The statement, as part of a protective order motion, calls it an "undeniably sad circumstance" that Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito while they were on a road trip out west.
It references a letter that has been found from Roberta Laundrie to Brian. While many people think it was discovered after his remains were found Oct. 20 near North Port in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, she insists the FBI had it in their possession weeks before and it wasn't something she'd given him in that time period.
Her attorney says the public is likely curious about the "language used," making it look as if she had something to do with the aftermath of Petito's death.
"However, Roberta Laundrie wrote this letter months before those events transpired," her attorney stated. "Roberta Laundrie wrote the letter to Brian during a difficult period in their relationship. As every parent knows, your relationship with your children can have its periods of closeness and periods of distance."
Roberta Laundrie didn't fathom what would happen months later, it stated.
"At the time it was written, the letter was meant as a light-hearted reminder of stories they shared together," it stated. "In hindsight, the letter may appear unfortunately worded, but that was never its intention."
BRIAN AND GABBY
The killing of Petito at the hands of her boyfriend took place in late August 2021 in Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming.
Petito and Laundrie left North Port earlier that summer to explore America in a van, using the trip as an opportunity to post to social media.
In October, Laundrie returned driving Petito’s van — without Petito. Petito’s family grew concerned about her well-being and called authorities. Laundrie’s family apparently never answered a phone call or text message about the missing woman, according to the lawsuit.
Before she was declared missing, Brian Laundrie left his parent’s North Port home. His scattered remains were later found along with a handgun and a journal in North Port’s Myakkahatchee Park.
In the journal, he took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death. His death was ruled death by suicide.
Her body was found before his. An autopsy ruled she died of strangulation.
With no criminal case to pursue, a Sarasota County civil court was where Petito’s parents went in October 2021, suing Laundrie’s parents and Brian Laundrie’s estate.
That's where word of the "burn after reading" note first came up to the public — but Roberta Laundrie repeats the context and origin of the letter was well before her son killed his longtime girlfriend.
She said she gave it to Brian before he left with Gabby Petito in early June 2021.
AFFIDAVIT
"The purpose of the letter was to reach out to Brian while he and I were experiencing a difficult period in our relationship," she says in the affidavit.
Roberta Laundrie suggests their relationship was strained so she used books from his childhood in letters to help describe her love, mentioning "The Runaway Bunny" and "Little Bear."
It states Gabby Petito had given him the book "Burn After Reading."
"The back of the book instructs the reader to create a secret book and then destroy by 'burn after writing.' The bottom of the back cover says: 'Write. Burn. Repeat.'" she writes in the affidavit. "Brian, Gabby and I often joked about this book and the importance of being able to express yourself."
From that book, and that inside joke, is where the phrase came from, she said.
"In short, I was trying to connect with Brian and repair our relationship as he was planning to leave home — and I had hoped this letter would remind him how much I loved him."
The civil case returns to a South Venice courtroom on March 13.
