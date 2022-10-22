Five of six Sun Preps-area teams were in action on Friday night, including Port Charlotte for the first time since Hurricane Ian moved through the region.
The Pirates picked up where they left off in nabbing their first district win. Venice, also, proved its game is back in stride with an arm’s-length victory against rival Riverview.
Everyone else fell on hard times, though. DeSoto County lost in excruciating fashion, Charlotte let Pahokee get away from it and Lemon Bay was humbled at First Baptist.
Still, each game did provide us with worthy recipients of this week’s Game Balls.
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpons actually led at Pahokee – Class 1R’s top-ranked team and a top-30 team statewide – before the Blue Devils pulled away late, 26-13.
There were two big reasons why Charlotte led 13-12 in the third quarter.
Avant Harris returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown that pulled Charlotte within 12-10, then Thomas Forte kick the second of his two field goals for the one-point lead.
Forte almost had a third field goal, but a bad snap on a 40-yard attempt into the wind fell short.
DESOTO COUNTY
The Bulldogs saw their winning streak come to an end against visiting Osceola on Friday, 22-15, after taking a 15-0 lead.
One of those touchdowns came from Andy Garibay, who has continued his recent trend of hard runs as a member of DeSoto County’s running back committee. Garibay sprinted for a 30-yard score that gave DeSoto County a 15-0 halftime lead.
His solid evening made him the fourth DeSoto County running back to have amassed at least 200 yards this season.
LEMON BAY
It was a rough night for the Mantas in a 35-7 setback against First Baptist on the road in Naples.
Nate Dunagan’s name is not one that has been called very often this season on offense. That’s because he’s primarily a linebacker.
However, the junior provided a bright spot for the Mantas on an otherwise dark night with a 27-yard touchdown run in the game’s closing minutes.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Big man touchdown!
Those words reverberated through the Sun Preps World Headquarters on Friday night as defensive lineman Samuel Luther scooped up a fumble on the second play of the game and rumbled 42 yards for the game’s first points.
Fellow big dudes Tyrell Luther, Myron Charles and Desmond Hough recorded sacks during another sterling defensive effort by the Pirates in their 42-15 romp at Southeast.
Oh yeah – Death. Taxes. Edd Guerrier. Port Charlotte’s dynamic running back had another typically strong outing, rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Rinse and repeat.
VENICE
Keyon Sears entered the season as the lone returning starter in the Indians’ receiving corps. Toss in a new quarterback and incoming transfers at both receiver and tight end, and it’s clear it would probably take until right about now before some semblance of synchronicity would emerge for Sears.
During Friday’s 31-21 win that was more lopsided than the score indicated, Sears accounted for two long touchdown receptions. His 54-yard, catch-and-run to open the night’s scoring was longest reception of the season. He later added a 32-yard streak down the right sideline.
His 117 yards on four receptions nearly doubled his season yardage total.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.