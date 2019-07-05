Shayne McKee

Shayne McKee receives $2,000 scholarship from Valerie Ollinger while Emily Panek looks on.

NORTH PORT - The Allamanda Garden Club recently had its final lunch of the season at Farlow's in Englewood.

During the event, Emily Panek and Valerie Ollinger presented a $2,000 scholarship to North Port resident Shayne McKee.

"The Club believes in supporting education, has a Tea and Plant sale every year to raise money for two $2,000 scholarships," the club said in a recent announcement from Pat Petersmark. "A scholarship was also awarded to Taylor Sorrell, of Bonita Springs. These students will be the leaders of tomorrow preserving national resources of Planet Earth."

Allamanda Garden Club is a non-profit group that meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month September through May at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port.

Its next meeting is in September and is seeking new members. It can be found online at www.allamandagardenclub.con and on Facebook. 

