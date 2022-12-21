This terrific crew of volunteers spent time decorating the Christmas tree at the Venice Library. They are, in no particular order, Trisha Bond, Bridgette Cadario, Jackie Inman, Sara Stafford, Laura Oillet, Barbara Johnson, Mary Villano and Linda McKeegan (second from right in the back row). Linda organized the decorating.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Mary Lou Levy and Susan Mather are recognized at the Venice Garden Club Christmas party as two former club presidents.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Joan Piper, Jan Fressler and Susie Cachran share information on new fun things in their lives, including some new puppies.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Sara Cochran is the new president of the Venice Area Garden Club.
Venice Area Garden Club members believe garland, red ribbons, trim and plenty of lights make the season shiny and bright. Their magic touches our lives.
Linda McKeegan served as Venice Garden Club representative to the Venice Area Beautification Inc. Festival of the Lights committee. The group reached out to local teachers to make ornaments for the Children’s Tree at Blalock Park.
Because of Ian, there was a change of plans.
McKeegan decided since the Children’s Tree at Blalock was not available, the group would switch to Venice Public Library. Venice Elementary School art teacher Heather Young and her students stepped up and made nearly 400 ornaments that hang on the library tree.
McKeegan and her crew hung each one. They invite everyone to visit and see the tree.
The Garden Club is making another adjustment. Instead of a Garden Tour, there will be their popular gigantic plant sale on March 10-11. The Club’s Flower Show is scheduled for April 28-29.
The Christmas luncheon was a noisy gathering of worker volunteers who became friends. In addition to lunch, more than 80 members enjoyed a demonstration by Lemon Bay Garden Club members Barbara Jacobson and Elaine Schweitzer.
Their demo was beautiful and fun as they featured containers from the $1 store that could be repurposed and made beautiful.
They have a horticulture group that meets regularly. Get information online. There is a tour scheduled to the Palma Sola Botanical Park in Bradenton.
Venice Area Garden Club members get a huge thank you for touching our lives by the love they demonstrate in the work they do.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Linda McKeegan. She spearheaded decorating around town helping make Venice look like a winter wonderland.
McKeegan made sure the ornaments created by Heather Young’s Venice Elementary School students were highlighted at the library. That surely made both teachers and students feel special.
She obviously enjoys her work with the Garden Club and goes the extra mile volunteering to make work easier for everyone. She is a terrific organizer, even recruiting her husband to help transport materials.
McKeegan is kind and fun and super-organized. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
