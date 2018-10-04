Gas prices in Florida jumped 10 cents last week. Sunday’s state average of $2.82 per gallon is the highest daily average since August. Pump prices are 20 cents per gallon more than this time last year. However, the current average remains 10 cents less than this year’s high — established during Memorial Day weekend.
Florida motorists found the most expensive September gas prices in four years. Prices at the pump averaged $2.77 per gallon last month, an increase of 9 cents from September 2017, and 59 cents more than September 2016. The higher prices this year are mostly attributed to more expensive crude oil. WTI crude averaged $70 per barrel last month, $20 per barrel more than September 2017, and $25/b more than September 2016.
The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.91), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.85) and Miami ($2.85). The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Tallahassee ($2.78), Punta Gorda ($2.78) and Jacksonville ($2.79).
