They are popping up everywhere, and sooner or later, most people reeling from Hurricane Ian are going to find themselves in one.
Or more.
They're gas lines.
In South Venice, the lines at a Shell gas station along U.S. 41 was ranging about two hours long Monday.
The station had 12 pumps, but only four operational by Hurricane Ian's winds.
Station manager Bob Irsse said the station had plenty of fuel and it would probably not run out during the day — mainly because it was only coming from the four pumps.
"Otherwise, we would be out already," he said about noontime.
Venice resident John Nelson was putting fuel into his mother-in-law's sedan. He spent about two hours in line, moving forward a foot or two, reading a book, and moving forward another foot or two.
He said Ian was his first hurricane since moving into Plantation Golf & Country Club from Connecticut.
"We've seen a lot of devastation," he said. "We've been on a bit of a tour — we got lucky."
People at the Walmart gas station at Sumter and Price boulevards in North Port waited patiently Monday morning, while inching closer and closer to the pumps.
"It sucks … but the city has been amazing, with what's going on … it's bringing people together," said Melissa Whittemore of North Port, who had 70 miles left on her SUV as the line inched along.
Johnny Ambrosio had waited 40 minutes as the gas line snaked forward, other drivers thirsty for fuel being told that the station was down to two pumps. He was grateful gas was available locally, however.
Does it feel good, he was asked … "definitely!"
On storm break from North Port High School, a trio waited to fill a four-wheeler.
"We're trying to help," said Mark Rostsius, in line at the Walmart with Slavic Dankanich and Brayden Matthews.
'STAY INDOORS'
Irsse recommended people stick as close to home as possible for the time being — especially if they don't want to sit in long fuel lines.
"The best people can do is stay indoors and not go around looking at stuff," Irsse said. "They are only hurting themselves."
He also said, for the most part, there hasn't been any issues among the hundreds of people sitting in line.
"Patience is really the biggest thing they can do," Irsse said.
'LEMMING BEHAVIOR'
Florida Petroleum Marketers Association Executive Director Ned Bowman attributed the long lines to “panic-buying.”
“There’s plenty of gas around," he said. "The issue is that everybody panics and think they need a full tank of gas. It’s a real strain. In a hurricane, everyone is trying to top off their tanks. People want that sense of security.”
Also, people without power were filling up containers for their generators, buying more gasoline than they normally would.
Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS, concurred with Bowman. People were engaging in “lemming behavior,” for the most part, he said.
But there were other reasons why they were rushing to the pumps.
Kloza said not all stations have generators, but big chains generally do.
But even those stations with generators wouldn’t be able to operate if their canopies are torn up, like the Pilot station on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda.
There is good news and bad news for gas-buyers.
“The state’s Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 started Oct. 1,” Kloza said.
This would save motorists 25.3 cents per gallon through Oct. 31.
Kloza said that since Florida is in a state of emergency, dealers cannot “capriciously raise prices — they would have to prove that their prices went up.”
“The bad news (is) the spot price of gasoline went up 20 cents a gallon at the Gulf, based on the price of crude oil,” he said.
What this means is that “in the next 24 hours wholesale prices will go up by 20 cents,” Kloza said.
This would erase most of the tax relief savings.
Bowman predicted the lines will probably ease in the next week or 10 days.
That may sound like a long time for someone who needs to fill up a few times a week to get to work — or to run a portable generator.
Port Charlotte resident Laura Provost spent about two hours in line for her fuel in South Venice.
"My hope is the pump is still working when I get there," she said.
Provost evacuated to Venice as Hurricane Ian entered the region. She'd heard her house is still standing but no longer has a carport, and there was some damage to a shed.
"I have a home and it's livable," she said. "I consider myself pretty lucky considering my situation. I feel bad for all the others."
For Provost, the worst part of Hurricane Ian was having communications cut off.
"(It was) the inability for me to reach out to my family and let them know I was OK," she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.