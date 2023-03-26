Larry Clontz and his wife, Patty, pictured in December, 2022, are among those who didn’t have hurricane damage to their Gasparilla Mobile Estates home. They want to live there, despite the park manager trying to close the park down after Hurricane Ian. The case is now in bankruptcy court.
Gasparilla Mobile Estates sustained significant wind damage to mobile homes during Hurricane Ian, shown in this Sept. 30, 2022 photo.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
PLACIDA — A court battle rages on for the Gasparilla Estates Mobile Home Park residents and its owner — who filed bankruptcy after Hurricane Ian destroyed many homes six months ago this week.
Tampa attorney Steven R. Wirth, who represents about 100 homeowners, claims they were illegally sent eviction letters by the owner and Gasparilla Estates President Carol Kropp weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the region.
Initially, Kropp said it was too expensive to clean up the debris, adding some residents walked away from their properties. A letter she sent to residents told them they had until Nov. 7 to vacate their property and turn over their mobile home titles.
Residents disagreed and stayed — despite not having water and power to their homes.
In the weeks that followed, residents, the homeowners association and Kropp, all retained attorneys.
“We asked the bankruptcy court to dismiss the case or force Mrs. Kropp to comply with Florida statutes and provide notice to residents if (Kropp) wants to change the use of the property,” Wirth said. “They (Kropp and her attorney) will say they have done, but that’s not the case. They say the lease was terminated by an act of God so there’s no notice required. We disagree.”
Wirth said there were a lot of emotions at first, but things are tamed a bit now.
“The problem is a lot of these people don’t look at it as a mobile home park in a traditional sense. They’ve lived here for years and years,” he said.
Longtime residents lived at the park when Carol Kropp’s father, Harold Whitcomb, owned it, and were “promised” if the park was ever up for sale, it would be sold to the homeowners, Wirth said.
“With that promise, many homeowners improved their properties and in many cases affixed their homes to the property, effectively making it impossible to move them,” Wirth said.
“My clients made an offer to purchase the park for $10 million with seller financing or $9 million in cash. However, I think if they are not going to sell it to us, we will be asserting some significant claims for damages,” he said.
Wirth said the bankruptcy hasn’t “helped or hurt” the case much. Another hearing is scheduled in May.
“Instead of my clients having to sue a bunch of different people, it consolidates everything,” he said. “We are at least talking reasonably, and hopefully it continues and is productive.”
In a statement to The Daily Sun, Kropp wrote the bankruptcy process has given her some “breathing room” as she works through the “many problems caused by the storm.”
“Gasparilla Mobile Estates was forced into bankruptcy as a result of the hurricane,” she wrote. “The community got absolutely crushed. It looked like a bomb went off with broken glass and destroyed homes everywhere...As sad as it is to say, we felt that the community no longer had a future as a mobile home park as a result of the severe destruction, loss of homes and utilities, safety concerns, and other challenges in continuing to operate,” she wrote. “This was a very hard decision, as we love the community and have had many wonderful memories there over the years.”
Kropp wrote, she is “working with all of the affected parties.
“We are trying to reach a consensus as we determine our next steps,” she wrote.
Wirth said residents don’t believe Kropp is working with them to help with the basics like water, electricity restoration and debris removal.
“The residents have been doing everything themselves,” he said. “Some of the debris removal companies were turned away from the park by management. Recently, a group from a government agency came and cleaned a significant amount of debris from the properties. The sewer treatment plant is somewhat operational, thanks to the residents.”
Wirth said Kropp refuses to collect rent from his clients who have been trying to pay since October.
“The best outcome for my clients is we buy the property and keep everybody there,” Wirth said. “That’s the goal.”
