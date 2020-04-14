Pastor Jared Gritton provided two outdoor morning services at First Baptist Church in North Port on Easter Sunday. His message "He Is Alive," was broadcast over low-power FM radio that members of the church listened to while sitting in their cars in the church parking lot. It was also streamed live on Facebook.

The technology allowed the church members to gather while maintaining social distancing and staying safe despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

