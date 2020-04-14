Pastor Jared Gritton provided two outdoor morning services at First Baptist Church in North Port on Easter Sunday. His message "He Is Alive," was broadcast over low-power FM radio that members of the church listened to while sitting in their cars in the church parking lot. It was also streamed live on Facebook.
The technology allowed the church members to gather while maintaining social distancing and staying safe despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.