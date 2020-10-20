The Florida Gators' football team has reported 25 new positive COVID-19 tests in the past week, providing the latest look at the outbreak that has caused the team to suspend all of its activities indefinitely.
Two weeks ago, UF’s weekly Tuesday afternoon update had one positive in the 178 tests conducted in October. The Gators reported five more positives in last Tuesday’s update and another 25 more this week.
And as of results available Monday, UF is up to 31 positive cases among football players this month and 62 since they returned to campus in May.
UF’s figures do not include coaches or support staff. Coach Dan Mullen announced Saturday that he is self-isolating after a confirmed positive test. At least two assistants have tested positive, too, Mullen said last week.
It’s unclear how many players are quarantining because of contact tracing. Athletic director Scott Stricklin said last week that between positive tests and quarantines, UF would have had fewer than 50 scholarship players available to play LSU that weekend. That’s below the SEC threshold of 53.
The outbreak caused the SEC to reschedule the UF-LSU game to Dec. 12 and to move the Missouri game from this Saturday to Oct. 31.
The numbers also reveal the extent of UF’s testing efforts to understand and control the outbreak. Of the 1,107 tests UF has conducted on football players this month, 584 came last week.
Across the entire athletic department, UF has had 32 positive cases this month and 144 since athletes returned to campus.
