Smack talk for the Aug. 24 Florida-Miami opener in Orlando has begun.
One of the opening shots came Tuesday after the Gators’ practice from redshirt freshman linebacker Andrew Chatfield (a Plantation native). Chatfield was asked about the challenge of facing the Hurricanes, especially given how much talent they have returning on their front seven.
“Well, I don’t really see them as a challenge,” Chatfield said.
“I just see them as another team really, because I feel like my whole team, we face SEC teams, big-boy teams. They faced one SEC team, and they got smashed by LSU last time I checked.”
Correct. The Tigers thumped Miami in last year’s neutral-site opener (Arlington, Texas). The final score was 33-17, but that seems misleadingly close; the ’Canes trailed by 30 through three quarters.
And that’s the same LSU team that lost to the Gators by eight in Gainesville.
“But it’s whatever though,” Chatfield said. “It’s just another game.”
Yes. Clearly it’s just another game.
