ENGLEWOOD — It’s almost time to rev your engines.
Powerboat racing teams will start rolling into Englewood this week for the fifth-annual Englewood Beach Waterfest. The crews will compete in the Nov. 23-24 Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships off Manasota Key and Englewood Beach.
The parking lot of the public beach on Wednesday, Nov. 20 will be transformed into a dry pit where nearly 70 racing teams will set up.
“I am going to apologize in advance for the traffic and the noise and all that’s going to happen next week,” Waterfest president Steve Gardiner told the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association on Tuesday.
Waterfest — an all-volunteer 501(C)(3) nonprofit that donated $25,000 last year to a variety of community organizations — has established Englewood on the powerboat racing circuit. As a community volunteer organization, Gardiner put a call out for volunteers, especially to man the gates, sell tickets and T-shirts. People can learn more about volunteering online at englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
A sure sign of Waterfest’s growing reputation is that Guy Harvey, the noted wildlife artist, agreed to design Waterfest’s 2019 souvenir T-shirts.
Then, there’s the number of participating racing teams, which is estimated at 70 this year.
Waterfest festivities kicks off this year with a “Power-Up Pre-Race Party,” from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 21 at Stump Pass Marina’s Lighthouse Grill.
The annual free Friday night block party is back on West Dearborn Street, featuring racing teams and their boats, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 22. Gardiner encouraged people to turn out early for the block party to ensure they find convenient parking.
Waterfest will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23-24 at Englewood Beach. Mote Marine Laboratory intends to have six exhibits at its Family Conservation Center at Englewood Beach. Other conservation and nature groups will be participating. As well as various activities for families, Waterfest plans a kid’s scavenger hunt.
And once again, the Englewood Beach parking lot will be transformed into an “oasis” of live entertainment, various food and other vendors. A VIP viewing tent will serve refreshments.
Two-day tickets for adults are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and can be purchased online at Waterfest’s webpage. Children 12 and under, accompanied by a ticket-holding adult are free. Tickets include parking, and transportation to and from Englewood Beach on the race days.
Association members did asked Gardiner for two favors, to ask racing teams not to run their 18-wheelers and tractor-trailers all night, and to help clean up after spectators who may leave trash on private beaches.
In turn, association president Damian Ochab asked his members to reciprocate with courtesy and patience for the two days of any inconvenience during racing.
Ochab noted how Waterfest provides the Englewood businesses and community — on and off the barrier island — an economic windfall. Charlotte County also reaps rewards from Waterfest.
“The reality is (Waterfest) is a big deal for the area,” Ochab said. Referring to Charlotte County’s beach restoration efforts, he said, “The reality of it is that county and taxpayers are helping to pay for our beach renourishment. For two days, we are going to get (crowds from elsewhere), which will be nice.”
