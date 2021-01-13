Thanks to a generous spirit that lives in Venice, many individuals and families drank a cup of kindness in the last weeks of 2020.
START is a new organization in town. It brought together six people with an idea in 2019.
This year they have grown into a volunteer group that invited 47 families from the Laurel Civic Association to step aboard their Polar Express at the center for take-home meals from Paradise Grill, toys, cookies, games, and to enjoy visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus and several elves.
Jeana Helligoss, START outreach coordinator, and John Jefferson, of the Empowering Youth Program, coordinated the event. For information about volunteer and socializing opportunities, visit startofsc.org.
Staff adopts families
Ingrid Tetreault, volunteer coordinator of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, along with volunteers Linda Davidson, Ann Edelen, Ruth Quigg and HVV president Jon Zimbher, helped load cars with wrapped gifts for 23 families.
Thanks to the generous hospital staff, more than 200 gifts — including TVs, bikes and gift cards — brought families joy in the annual Adopt-A-Family program.
The staff also sent gift cards to a staff member’s family devastated by a recent tsunami.
Mark your calendars
After providing gifts and a cocktail party for seniors at Senior Friendship Centers, the Business and Professional Women of Venice and Englewood are planning a H’Attitude luncheon. Making the event over-the-top sensational will be guest speaker Dr. Chris Cortman.
Wear your fabulous or outrageous hat and join the fun on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Plantation Golf & Country Club. Tickets are $35 for this scholarship fundraiser. Visit bpwev.org or phone Jennifer 614-325-8530 for tickets.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Deborah Thurlow. She is a fine ambassador for Venice.
Deborah is a regular at fundraising events and luncheons. She volunteered her home for the annual Tour of Homes. She supports the Venice Art Center, the VAC café and boutique, Baila Miller lectures and luncheons. She is an advocate for local artists, inviting them to display at her home. She is an avid Venice Ave shopper. She also supports Venice High sports.
Deborah is a great organizer. She loves getting friends together for teas and special causes like decorating trees at Blalock Park. Her kind and cheery spirit lights up a room. Deborah Thurlow is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
