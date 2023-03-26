VENICE — “‘The Venice’ looks best in the evening when its wide spreading trees are tingling with ‘electric oranges’ and the saxophone is making for ‘dolour,’ as we say in London, and the string pieces and the sable gentlemen picking them emit the plentitude of noises known as jazz.”
— Londoner Henry W. Fisher describes music performed at Hotel Venice (now The Pavilion of Venice downtown).
The passage is from an article about early Venice “scenery” in the April 29, 1927 edition of The Venice News. Stories about old Venice are typically interesting. But sometimes you need to jazz them up.
Fisher was describing a group of musicians from the early 20th century whom he could have dubbed the “Gentlemen of Jazz.”
For the past 24 years, a band that goes by that name has played Dixieland jazz in downtown Venice. Concerts are set from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoons in the gazebo at Centennial Park.
Chris Smith plays trumpet, trombone and piano and is leader of the band. At the beginning of each concert he tells the audience the Gentlemen have a mission to “preserve, perform and promote” traditional jazz.
“It’s a unique American art form,” said Smith, who plays a valve trombone that – he learned – was made in 1905.
What would it look like if the Gentlemen of Jazz played a century ago? They imagined themselves performing in the 1920s.
‘RIGHT DOWN TO ME’
Dennis Malec, clarinet and saxophone player, says music from the clarinet hasn’t changed much.
“The guys who used to play it 100 years ago were copied by subsequent contemporaries, right down to me,” Malec said, citing New Orleans-born Irving Prestopnik, whom his contemporaries nicknamed “Irving Fazola,” as a pioneer. A heavy man and a heavy drinker, Fazola died of a heart attack in 1949 at age 36.
“He was copied by Pete Fountain and that’s who I try to copy my style from,” Malec said. Fountain appeared on “The Tonight Show” Starring Johnny Carson 56 times.
Malec can imagine people driving to downtown Venice in a new car — perhaps a 1927 Chevrolet Cabriolet purchased at Kempter-Sturm Chevrolet in Sarasota. The women may have attended wearing dresses purchased at La Estrella (The Star), a shop in Sarasota.
‘IMPROVISED ON THE SPOT’
One hundred years ago, Richard Poland would not have been playing his electric bass.
“In the ‘20s it would have been tuba,” said Poland, who also plays tuba. “When (Duke) Ellington started his band he actually had a tuba.”
“The music was improvised on the spot, the melodies and everything,” Poland said. “We think of tuba as being a very lumbering thing. But those guys were so creative in New Orleans.”
But by the 1930s, when the popularity of traditional jazz music started to fade, so did tubas in jazz bands. They were replaced by the upright bass, which Mike Maratea plays when he subs for Poland.
Poland says he prefers playing electric bass “because it’s easier to carry.” He added that a musician from the 1920s might react to hearing his electric bass the same way he reacts to rap music: “I don’t understand it.”
‘WE ALL HAD CORNETS’
Bob Delfausse plays the piano and trumpet for the Gentlemen. A century ago, Delfausse likely would have played cornet rather than trumpet.
“When I was in grade school, we all had cornets,” Delfausse said . “We didn’t buy trumpets. Then, somewhere around junior high school, suddenly trumpet was the thing. We all changed.”
Pianos and banjos are similar in the rhythms and chords they provide. When Delfausse and his piano are not available and Smith wants to stay on trumpet, he usually enlists a banjo player to stand in.
“Venice is blessed with a lot of excellent banjo players because of the Gulf Coast Banjo Society that plays out of Snook Haven,” Smith said.
In 1928, when New Orleans had Mardi Gras and Tampa had its Gasparilla Carnival, Sarasota’s leaders conjured up a “mythical daughter of the great explorer De Soto” and held a pageant in her honor, to help explain the city’s name, The Venice News reported. At the time, Venice’s most notable event was a national tarpon tournament. But the young city was eager for culture.
The Gentlemen of Jazz may have enjoyed playing with Bohumir Kryl, “the world’s greatest cornet virtuoso,” whom The Venice News reported performed a series of concerts locally in February and March of 1928. As a band director — an unnamed News music critic wrote — Kryl “needs no baton. He uses no baton. His hands are his only instrument of expression.”
The critic added: “He employs no useless gyrations in his directing, although there is a rhythmical swaying of the body when he plays jazz and it is well to say here that his jazz is not offensive; it is even preferable to some of the light sentimental stuff that is included on the program.”
Kryl’s technique is believed to have influenced notable American trumpet-playing band leaders Louis Armstrong and Harry James. His band played these concerts on the patio of the Hotel Park View (where the Venice post office stands today).
A few years earlier the group likely would not have included a piano player because of poor amplification. But in 1925 the music industry adopted Western Electric’s integrated system of microphones, amplifiers and recorders, making it easier to play outdoors.
‘TRYING TO ELEVATE JAZZ’
Gordon Moore imagined playing music a century ago. He says musicians borrow from each other and “I steal from everybody I possibly can. A lot of my licks were (Jack) Teagarden’s licks,” he said of the trombone player and Louis Armstrong contemporary.
Moore added that a century ago there were many clubs across the country “that our kind of bands were playing in so there was a lot more opportunity to play this kind of stuff.” Dances such as the Charleston and the Lindy Hop were all the rage.
In the 1920s the jazz age was underway, partially fueled by Prohibition, a polarizing law in effect from 1920-33. In 1927 The Venice News chimed in: “United States prohibition agents are going to mop up the state of Florida, according to dispatches. If they succeed in draining the rum out of the sunshine state, why not sic them onto the Everglades?”
(If the present-day Zebra Wine Bar & Piano Bar in Burgundy Square — built in 1926 — were open then, it might have been a speakeasy.)
The newspaper also commented on jazz. On its “Social Activities” page in 1927, it announced that Antonio Lopez would write a series of “talks” on “jazz and its evolutions, the present dance orchestra, why the dance orchestra is criticized, (and) the danger of trying to elevate jazz into the never-to-be-attained concert field.”
‘IT’S HAPPY MUSIC’
Dixieland jazz was first recorded in 1917. Gentlemen percussionist David Matthews, who alternates weeks with Lee Pelfrey, says African Americans created and developed the art form. Smith added that religion and Creole culture also contributed.
“We’re playing the same music … that they used to play, but the equipment” is better now, said Matthews, who listens to old recordings to help him emulate early jazz drummers.
“The thing I like about Dixieland music — and I have played in a lot of different kinds of bands – is its happy music. It’s upbeat. Everybody likes to move to the music. I feel fortunate to be able to play it.”
‘NEVER SIGH FOR MORE SYMPHONY’
If the Gentlemen of Jazz had performed in 1923, the band might have gotten a review from Fisher like this:
“If all the jazz was done as well as that in Venice, I would never sigh for more symphony, no matter what number. They have also a sweet singer, and it was the first time in a somewhat long life that I associated that saccharine term with a man’s voice. The crowd on the dancing floor looked quite metropolitan, even somewhat London-like, for nearly all the men wore dinner jackets, and wore them bravely.”
“We’re trying to remember, respect and play in the style of those old-timers,” Poland said. “They invented some wonderful stuff.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.