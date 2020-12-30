VENICE — Centennial Park will host The Gentlemen of Jazz from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 6 and running through March 31.
“The group is dedicated to the preservation, promotion and performance of traditional jazz,” said member Chris Smith. He noted that they have been together 22 years.
“(The group plays) the songs and arrangements of the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, the music that preceded the big band swing era,” Smith wrote. “It is a unique American art form and provided the basis for many of the songs that now comprise the Great American Song Book.”
He asked attendees to bring along lawn chairs, wear masks and sit apart while they enjoy the music coming from the gazebo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.