Students are back to school and getting back into their daily routines.
Inevitably homework will most likely be part of those routines. If you get stuck and need some help there’s no need to worry — homework help is available 24/7 at the library!
Sarasota County Libraries offer a wide variety of online resources that are available for use in the library and from home. All you need is an internet-enabled device and your Sarasota County library card.
If you’re in need of an encyclopedia to complete homework assignments or just looking for information, try World Book Online. It is a suite of online research tools that includes encyclopedia articles, primary source collections, educator tools, student activities, pictures, audio and video, complemented by current periodicals and related websites.
The Florida Electronic Library is another online resource that provides access to electronic magazines, newspapers, almanacs, encyclopedias and books. The K-12 resources available are homework help galore! It offers a wide array of reliable, easy to use online resources for elementary, middle and high school students.
If you prefer a more personal approach, you can chat, text or email a Florida librarian for research help through the Ask a Librarian service. Ask a Librarian is a human search engine that provides Florida residents with virtual reference service via live chat and text messaging 10 a.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ask a Librarian is administered by the Tampa Bay Library Consortium.
To view all Sarasota County Library online resources, visit our website at scgov.net/library. Sit back and relax, we’ve got the answers to questions you didn’t even know to ask, at the library!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
