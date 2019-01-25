Another weekend packed full of events is happening here in our Punta Gorda backyards. Looking to start your weekend off by burning a few hundred calories? Then join in for the 4th annual YMCA Spin-a-Thon from 8 a.m. to noon at Bayfront YMCA, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, where you can ‘Pedal for a Purpose!’ Sign-up online at runsignup.com/race/fl/puntagorda/spinathon or in person at the Punta Gorda or Franz Ross YMCA. Looking to eat and drink those calories back? Then head over to Laishley Park for the 8th Annual Charlotte Harbor Chili Challenge Beer, & Blues Fest, anytime from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are necessary.
The Italian Heritage Social Club, is having its first social of 2019 on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday evening at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. And you don’t have to be Italian to enjoy the delicious food and entertainment. For more information, call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247. If you were not able to snag a ticket to the C.A.R.E. Ball being held this evening at the Event Center, then head on over to the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., where “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock, will be held at 7 p.m. And if you still have some energy left on Sunday morning, head over to the Open Air Market at the History Park, 501 Shreve St., and then stop by and enjoy some live music at Dean’s South of the Border or Hurricane Charley’s from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. By this time the sun will be thinking about setting and creating another gorgeous Punta Gorda picture opportunity and I will be curled up on my couch recovering from the weekend and preparing for the week ahead. So no matter where the weekend takes you, enjoy!
