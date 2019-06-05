Venice MainStreet is hosting the second annual Barstool Open Saturday, June 29, from noon-6 p.m. Teams of four will play putt-putt golf through 12 holes located in various businesses throughout Tampa, Venice and Miami avenues.
The cost is $20 per person, and tickets can be purchased at Made In Italy or online: visitvenicefl.org/product/barstool.
This year there will be 105 teams, totaling 420 spots available. Those who are interested in joining can sign up as doubles or as a team of four. Participants who sign up with fewer than four will be placed in a randomly made team of four.
This event will have a shotgun start, where everyone will start simultaneously.
Holes will be placed at Burgundy Square Café, Café Venice, Cote France, Daiquiri Deck, Made in Italy, Mature Image Barbershop, Old Venice Pub, Simply Trees at Mother’s Cupboard, The Parlor Barbershop, TJ Carney’s, Venice Wine & Coffee and Venice Museum & Archives, whose hole will be located at the Centennial Park Gazebo.
Participants can check in early Friday, June 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Daiquiri Deck to receive their packets, or they can check in on the day of the event at the Centennial Park Gazebo between 10 a.m. and noon. Participants will receive two vouchers for beer provided by Michelob Ultra in their packet.
The prizes for the first place winners of the Open are still being finalized but these winners will also receive the coveted Golden Putter traveling trophy. Various other prizes will be handed out throughout the day for numerous contests. Contest prizes will include a Mermaid Vodka gift basket and a prize from Jack Daniels, along with other fantastic prizes.
Sponsors include Michelob Ultra, 92.1 CTQ-FM and the Venice Gondolier Sun. For more information, contact the Venice MainStreet office at 941-484-6722, info@venicemainstreet.com., or go to: visitvenicefl.org.
