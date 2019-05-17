Get started on your story at the library.

Volunteer Tammie Diehl is hosting a group called The Fiction Writers Group, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month at the Englewood Charlotte Library. The next class is May 25.
The class is about getting started with your writing process, being able to draw readers into your story, where you want to go with your story or memoir, and how to self edit as you go.
One of the things that every one of the local writers groups tries to stress is that everyone can write. If you can tell someone something you did, or describe something that happened, you can be a writer. The stumbling block for most people is how to get started.
As a community volunteer for Charlotte County Library System and Arts and Humanities, Tammie is conducting the same beginning writing classes that she has previously taught on several campuses. The class is free and open to everyone. The series takes the writer from a budding idea to publishing choices and continues if there is an interest in learning and writing more.
This is a hands-on class. Class members work on their own projects with guided help. Although there is no fee, please register with Tammie so she may plan for handout materials by emailing her at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
I have always wanted to write a novel but, as many of us do, I have let time slip away from me dealing with the daily things of life — raising children, going to school, working. I have read many books about creative writing; here are some of my favorites:
"On Writing," by Stephen King, is a classic work about the art of writing; I even have my own copy at home. This book is framed as a memoir. King has spent most of his life writing and this work discusses his childhood and early struggles to make writing a career. While he tells us about his life and craft, he sprinkles in large doses of advice and instruction about writing. If this book doesn’t inspire you to write something, it is still a very good story about the life of an amazing author.
Another good choice is "I Should Be Writing: A Writer's Workshop in a Journal," by Mur Lafferty. Lafferty is an award-winning podcaster who has interviewed several famous authors about writing and how they ply their craft. This book provides lots of tips on how to improve your writing. The best advice is to just sit down and write; this work contains several good exercises to get you going. Sometimes that is all it takes to get the creative juices flowing.
Another creative writing book I enjoy is from Elizabeth Berg, "Escaping into the Open: The Art of Writing True." Berg writes heartwarming stories about women and their trials and tribulations going through life. In this book that is part-autobiography and part-writing instruction, she provides an insight into her writing process. She also offers helpful and practical hints useful for any writer on how the publishing business works. You’ll enjoy her interesting stories about her life and the hands-on writing tips and exercises.
Get started on your story at the library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
