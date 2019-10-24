Whether you're getting ready to move in, sell or just update your home finding the right look in Florida may be tough.
With open floor plans and large windows, bringing the look from up North may not fit your new home.
Tracy Levesque has seen it all, and while staging isn't popular in Southwest Florida, she says it's necessary to sell a home. Levesque has helped set up model homes for area builders, but has also run her own business Levesque. She has spent 25 years staging homes, five of those years right here in Southwest Florida.
Levesque offered some insight for homeowners, especially those just moving to the area.
What is the Florida look?
Well basically in one word it's coastal, they're looking for the beach. Light colors (like) sea foam, the colors of the ocean. No more Tuscan.
What kind of furniture should people get? Not get?
Light colors, somehow when you walk into a black leather couch, it doesn't jive. Light leather is fine. It can be light looks, we'll do a nautical which can be navy and whites — it's not a dark navy. People will come down and not know what to do with the furniture.
What's popular right now?
They're pretty much light colors. For resale purposes it'll be edited for lighter colors because it appeals (to buyers). When you try to sell you (want to) appeal.
What mistakes do people make when they move here?
They bring furniture from colonial (style homes) that have separate rooms and they try to bring that into an open floor plan — it's (difficult) to make it work. Why spend the money to move it and sell it, it's hard to sell it here. Not the heirloom or special pieces, you can keep that and make it work.
What mistakes do people make when they stage their homes?
The biggest mistake is moving out and taking everything out — vacant homes do not sell. I do some model homes (and) they work better with furniture. Ninety percent of people don't have a spacial concept and they'll see a flaw. When a home is furnished (it) may not be their style, but they get an idea — empty homes do not sell.
How can homeowners bring that Florida feel to their homes?
Metal art is very popular (and) a lot of people are putting it inside. Art should be something you love. Unfortunately the windows can affect art (such as fading), metal art is hearty.
