By ESTHER BIRD
Guest Writer
The Venice Senior Friendship Center is hosting a Dog Days of Summer Expo from 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 29 at its Venice campus, at 2350 Scenic Drive.
This event will be all about dogs and vendors, including: Suncoast Humane Society, the Greater Venice Dog Club, Crate and Marrow, Sarasota County Sheriff’s K-9 team, Pawsability (dog training) with Dr. Chetica Maus from the Ark Animal Hospital, blood hounds and some retired greyhounds. All vendors will do a presentation and/or demonstration and provide giveaways, information and door prizes.
This event is sponsored by Autumn Leaves Assisted Living. Available at our bistro are chili dogs or hot dogs, with chips and drink for $3. Other snacks and ice cream are available for $1. A $5 donation at the door will be appreciated.
The Venice Friendship Center is a 501C(3) private non-profit organization that provides many valuable services in the community. Everyone is welcome to attend. Unfortunately we cannot allow dogs other than service dogs and those professionally trained by our vendors.
The center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Free tours are available any day during regular business hours.
