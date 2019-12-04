“I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.”
Kids used to chant that years ago.
Perhaps some still do, especially at Scoops, an ice cream emporium on the South Trail in Venice where owner Kat Douglas-Huston recently held the store’s first Scoopathon.
It was based in the Iron Chef concept.
The ice cream contestants were Venice High School wrestling coach Pat Ryan, Tyler Butler of “Out and About Sarasota” and Linda Bannister of Drug Free Youth of Venice.
The winner received the “Mr. Potatohead Trophy,” bragging rights, a $50 check payable to his or her favorite charity and a Scoops gift certificate.
The winning concoction, made by Butler, featured peanut butter and jelly sauces on apple cider ice cream that was then topped by a jalapeno sauce. Bananas and pretzels were also involved in the winning recipe, which was sort of a float and was served with a straw and a spoon.
“I like peanut butter and jelly and I also like the spice of the jalapeno,” Butler said.
Second place, earning a T-shirt for Ryan, began with Salty Caramel ice cream and ended with a topping of caramelized bacon bits, chopped walnuts and whipped cream. Would the coach let anyone on his team eat such a sundae?
“Not until after the season ended,” he was heard to say.
Although not a prize winner, the most complicated and also most colorful creation was made by Bannister.
Served in a banana split dish, it had three scoops of ice cream which were nearly buried in a variety of colorful sauces and candies — some crunchy and some gummy; actual gum drops in many flavors.
The event was judged by outgoing Venice Mayor John Holic, Venice Police Capt. Charlie Thorpe and WSRZ (107.9) celebrity Candy Girl.
Seated at a table and armed with scorecards and pencils as well as spoons, the judges took their job seriously.
That all the judges seemed to have avoided heartburn was possibly the biggest prize.
Several spectators showed up to watch the contest and also to purchase some ice cream concoctions for themselves. Money raised during the competition benefited the Venice chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and Drug-Free Youth of Venice.
Scoops Venice Ice Cream is at 1846 S. Tamiami Trail, in Venice, and online at scoopsvenice.com.
