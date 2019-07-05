Summertime in North Port can make us want to hunker down or plan our days around the humidity and rainstorms. While we’re waiting it out until we’re back to pleasant weather, we can still keep moving and get our steps in.
North Port Library encourages fitness by providing a Healthy Living series. The first part, starting now, promotes walking. You can “Get Your Steps In” by signing up and tracking progress on a self-guided tour that takes you around the main areas of the library.
To get started, put on your walking shoes and head to the library’s Information Desk. Once you are signed up, you’re ready to get strutting!
The “Get Your Steps In” circuit is .2 mile; five times around gives you 1 mile (over 5,000 steps). If you complete ten miles, you will receive two Friends of the Library (FOL) “Book Bucks” coupons, good for $2 purchase of your choice at the Friends of the Library’s bookstore.
While you are weaving your way in and out of the stacks, check out the points of interest. These spots describe special areas within the library. Watch for fascinating collections, such as the glass display case with this month’s showcase, the rack with local history, and the Erudite Pets album.
Walking is invigorating! Stop by the library’s Information Desk to find out more. We’ll sign you up and show you where to get started. Let’s get moving! - Cathay Keough is adult services librarian with the North Port Public Library
