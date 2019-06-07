NORTH PORT - Gran Paradiso has now added Jazzercise to their fitness program for residents every Monday and Wednesday evening beginning at 5:45 p.m.

The evening is hosted by Venice resident Karyl Leary, instructor/franchisee.

Jazzercise combines dance-based cardio, strength training and stretching moves for a fun, full-body workout.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments