Louis “Lou” Pitt has spent the past 56 years working with some of Hollywood’s best-known celebrities and, along the way, produced movies and television programs we’ve enjoyed.

But the entertainment executive spent a portion of his formative years right here on the Suncoast.

“We moved to Sarasota in December 1950 when I was 10 years old,” he said. “My father passed away a year or so later, and by the time I finished middle school, my mother thought it would be a good idea for me to attend the Kentucky Military Institute, at least for my first year of high school. I ended up attending all four years.”

KMI’s fall and spring terms

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments