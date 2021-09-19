Big Cypress National Preserve is home to over 30 species of orchids, including the Ghost Orchid.
With its long, delicate petals and spur of nectar, it has become a symbol of the South Florida landscape. Deep swamps of cypress, pond apple and palm trees are the preferred environment for this finicky plant.
The ghost orchid, like many orchids, has specific habitat requirements such as high humidity, mild temperatures, dappled shade, and the existence of a certain type of fungus. It is leafless, but has photosynthetic roots that allow it to produce sugars in the presence of sunlight. Its roots engage in a symbiotic relationship with a type of fungus that helps it gather nutrients in exchange for extra sugars. Without this fungus, the orchid would be unable to thrive.
It is visible year-round and is distinguished from other species by the presence of thin white markings dotting its roots.
In June and July, at the peak of mosquito season, the ghost orchid blooms. At night, it is pollinated by the sphinx moth, whose long tongue or proboscis allows it to receive a sweet reward of nectar from the flower that is not easily reached by other insects. However, the ghost orchid is a rare and endangered plant species that does not flower reliably.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.