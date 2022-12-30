Girl Scout makes lap blankets for veterans

NORTH PORT — Girl Scout Tristan Blankenship spent the last few days before Christmas delivering handmade lap blankets to veterans at a Port Charlotte nursing home.
“Every time I went to visit a family friend at Inglenook Nursing Home (in Englewood), she always felt so cold,” the 16-year-old North Port High School junior said. “I thought maybe I could make small blankets for each of the residents.”
The assistant manager at Inglenook told Tristan they already had too many blankets, but suggested the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte could use some.
She looked up “no-sew blanket” online and thought it looked pretty easy, so that’s what she decided to do.
“We met with the activities director there in July, 2021 and she was all for my project idea,” Blankenship said. “She wanted me to make lap blankets out of cotton and flannel.”
Gathering some donations from the North Port AMVETS Post 312 and Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent No. 56 of Port Charlotte, and some materials from a local craft group, she started making the blankets in August 2021.
“Tristan gives them out during their birthday month, and includes a personalized card with each one,” Brenda Bradley said.
Bradley is her grandmother.
“She had planned to be at their monthly birthday parties to hand out the blankets — but they are held before she gets out of school,” Bradley said.
The project will earn Blankenship her Gold Award — the highest award given in Girl Scouts. She’s planning on becoming a nurse and is currently taking courses at STC.
“I visit the home once a month to deliver the blankets,” Blankenship said. “I include a personalized card with each one. Their name is in a heart on the front, and two pieces of heart-shaped felt are pasted inside with the saying:
‘You were made with love (by God), and this blanket was made with love especially for you (by me).’”
She said she prays for the people for whom she makes the blanket while she’s crafting it — and then the leader of her church prayer group says a prayer for the person when it is finished.
“The church prayer group will continue saying a prayer for you each and every week. This blanket isn’t perfect (I’m not very crafty), but I did my best,” she said. “’I hope that every time you use this blanket, you will feel warm inside and out.’ I then sign it with a T (my nickname) inside a heart.”
She said veterans appreciate when the receive the blankets.
“I so enjoy our visits when delivering them,” Blankenship said. “I know I’m getting more out of this experience than they are.”
