For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts have been earning badges and awards to symbolize their achievements.
Continuing this tradition, members of Troops 330, 607, and 608 and their families gathered on May 18 on the grounds of Englewood Christian Church for a Court of Awards Ceremony. All girls received badges and pins, and several celebrated advancing to the next level: Daisies who are completing first grade bridged to Brownies; third-grade Brownies bridged to Juniors; fifth-grade Juniors bridged to Cadettes; and eighth-grade Cadettes bridged to Seniors.
Three girls received Girl Scouting’s highest awards at their levels, and three others were recognized for achieving the next ranking in the Mariners program.
Highest honors awarded
Gaia earned the Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve. She dedicated more 50 hours to her Silver project, which involved converting vintage Girl Scout photos and documents to digital format to help preserve the history of the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Council. The Girl Scout Silver Award can be earned only by girls in middle school. It requires girls to focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference. Gaia, who is homeschooled, is a member of Englewood’s Troop 608.
Two girls from Troop 607 were presented with the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest award for Girl Scout Juniors. The girls explored the community to find a need to address and each spent 20 hours on her project.
After learning that, due to the pandemic, visitors needed to wait outside to be called in for appointments, Devyn built a bench for Lemon Bay Animal Hospital, while Carissah, concerned for the environment, made a bug house structure to provide shelter for insects, which benefit the ecosystem through pollination. To pursue the Bronze Award, Girl Scouts must be in grade four or five. Both Devyn and Carissah are in grade five at Vineland Elementary School.
Mariners advance to Midshipmite
Less than a year after the inaugural meeting of Girl Scout Mariner Troop 608, three members have achieved the next Mariner rating, Midshipmite. Sophia, who is finishing her freshman year at Lemon Bay High School, along with Kenzie and Ayva, current eighth graders at SKY Academy, demonstrated these proficiencies:
• Knowing how to size, test, and use a personal floatation device (PFD); the hazards of tides and currents; U.S. Coast Guard distress signals.
• Jumping into deep water and returning to the surface, calmly and in full control of faculties, while clothed and with socks and sneakers on.
• Treading water with hands held wrist-high above the surface for three minutes.
• Tying knots appropriate to the watercraft used.
• Identifying the parts of the watercraft.
• Boarding, launching, landing, and docking watercraft.
• Knowing basic nautical terminology and marine navigation rules.
• Earning First Aid and Girl Scout Way badges.
The Mariner program has been part of Girl Scouts’ history since 1934, and the current program is designed for Girl Scouts in grades eight through 12 to engage deeply in water-focused activities. As with all Girl Scout troops, Mariners provide an all-girl environment, an emotionally and physically safe space, consistent, supportive adults, and active family engagement.
Led by Kathy Van Note, Lynn Wilson and Candice Skaggs, the local Mariner troop meets regularly throughout the year, launching their sailboats from the Manasota Beach Club. In addition to learning and participating in sailing activities and advancing through the levels of Mariner proficiency, the girls continue to do traditional Girl Scout programming, including earning badges and the Girl Scouts Silver and Gold Awards and taking part in leadership Journeys and community service projects.
For more information about Girl Scouts, visit www.gsgcf.org, or contact Connie Martin, Community Manager with Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, at 239-776-0751 or conniem@gsgcf.org.
