Members of North Port Girl Scout Troop 351 added a Florida native sweet gum tree to the People for Trees Commemorative Tree Walk along Tamiami Trail just south of North Port Boulevard. The troop has been working toward earning their tree badge and reached out to People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group. Prior to the planting, the girls took part in a program where they identified the native trees of our tree canopy, learned about the many benefits trees provide, and how to properly care for trees. For more about People for Trees, visit peoplefortrees.com.
