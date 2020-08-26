SARASOTA — The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida received a $10,000 grant to help its Fully Funded Troops program.
The funding comes from the Wilson-Wood Foundation to assist troops in Sarasota and Manatee counties, according to a news release.
The program “provides a traditional Girl Scout experience to girls living in economically challenged areas.”
About 200 Girl Scouts take part in the program every year, with basic costs covered, including books, supplies, membership fees and the costs of other activities, such as field trips.
“The program is a blessing not only to the girls, but to the leaders as well,” Troop 1912 Leader Nancy Krizen said in the news release. “With the funds provided, the girls cannot only earn badges that help them develop skills they can use every day, but we are also able to take them on educational field trips and teach them about giving back to their local community through various service projects.”
For more information, visit gsgcf.org, or call 800-232-4475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.