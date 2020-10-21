Girls and their families who are interested in registering or renewing their Girl Scout membership are invited to a Drive-Thru Ice Cream Social and Sign-Up from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area).
This drive-thru event, the first of its kind for the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Council, is open to all Englewood-area girls in kindergarten through grade 12. Participants may come anytime during the 90-minute timeframe and are asked to stay in their cars and wear masks when interacting with Girl Scouts and volunteers. Ice cream treats will be prepackaged. The event will be held rain or shine.
In keeping with the Girl Scout tradition of giving back to the community, donations of nonperishable food to help those in need will be collected, and current and prospective Girl Scouts who contribute will receive a food drive fun patch.
Girl Scout volunteers chose to host the Drive-Thru Ice Cream Social in October to honor Girl Scout Founder Juliette Gordon Low who was born on Halloween in 1860. Low began the Girl Scout movement, dedicated to building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place, in 1912. Today, Girl Scouts remains dedicated to helping girls discover new interests, strengths and abilities. Whether families prefer a virtual troop, traditional troop or custom individual experience, Girl Scouts has many ways for members to have fun and connect with other girls.
For more information about Girl Scouts, visit www.gsgcf.org or contact Connie Martin, community manager with Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, at 239-776-0751 or conniem@gsgcf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.