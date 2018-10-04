Steve Rickard and Timothy Edsall are retired army veterans. Physical training, or PT, was part of their military DNA, as natural as blinking.
So, why not bring that discipline to school athletics, the men wondered. And that’s what’s happening in the DeSoto girls soccer program. While sprints and other endurance drills such as jumping jacks are important, Rickard and Edsall bring such fun exercises to pre-season training as leg lifts, scissor kicks, push-ups/planks and other military-like activities.
“Used to be run and that’s it,” said Rickard, a former U.S. Army Sergeant First Class also representing DeSoto County’s veterans as its liaison. Edsall is a former U.S. Army First Sergeant also working with the school’s JROTC program. “But we wanted a core workout, conditioning. We want (players) to have stamina, to get through to the end of the game. And the more exercise they do, the easier it gets.”
DeSoto soccer practice officially begins Oct. 16, with pre-season starting Nov. 6. Rickard, a 1987 DCHS grad and 30-year army vet, expects to surpass the teams 4-8-4 record from last year.
