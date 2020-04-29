The Giving Challenge lets you get double the bang for your buck when you donate up to $100 to one or more of your favorite charities.
This year, for 24 hours, from noon to noon, April 28-29, your gifts of $25-$100 can do more than help your favorite causes — your gifts might actually keep those causes afloat.
To that end, one organization has pulled out of the challenge this year so that donations it might have received might go to organizations that need the funds for their very survival.
Last week, the Venice branch of the AAUW withdrew from this year’s Giving Challenge.
A statement issued from branch president Kathleen Pickering:
“Citing ‘the success of fundraisers supported by the wider community,’ the Venice branch of American Association of University Women will not participate in and benefit from the Giving Challenge. This two-day event, to be held on April 28 and 29, is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and will benefit more than 600 non-profit organizations by matching individual donations of $100 or less.
“‘In light of the economic crisis caused by the Corona-virus pandemic, our board has voted to withdraw our participation and encourage our 250 members to support the many organizations who are counting on the financial support of the Giving Challenge, many for their very survival.’
The all-volunteer organization will use money earned from its February home tour to fund its annual scholarships to area women who had to postpone or were not able to complete their post high school education. Additional funds were earned from a dramatic portrayal of Eleanor Roosevelt held at the Venice Community Center in February. Money from that presentation will provide scholarships to a technology camp this summer
Receipts from this are earmarked to fund a number of middle school girls attending TechTrek, a technology camp, this summer. At present, it is uncertain whether the camp will be held as a virtual activity or postponed.
“Many other organizations have not been as fortunate.” Pickering continued. “Arts organizations have had to cancel dozens of performances and activities, creating disastrous budget shortfalls.”
One major example of this is the $750,000 shortfall predicted in March by Murray Chase, executive director of Venice Theatre. It is expected to lose that amount because it had to cancel the remaining shows
