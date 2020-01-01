SARASOTA — The Glenridge Performing Arts Center’s 2019-20 season continues through April 21.
Highlights include instrumentalist and vocalist Cynthia Sayer (Jan. 12); Ed Metz, Rosanno Sportiello and the Nicki Parrott Trio (Jan. 19); America’s “Funniest Piano Player,” Jason Farnham (Jan. 26); the new star of the guitar world, Diego Figueiredo (Feb. 23); and the game-changing puppetry troupe the Cashore Marionettes (April 21).
Ben Turoff, the director of the Glenridge Performing Arts Center, describes the season as “thought-provoking and heart-moving.
“We showcase an exciting variety of artists and acts that aren’t found elsewhere in the region,” he said. “Where else can you find a line-up that includes top jazz, classical and pop artists; groundbreaking puppetry; comedic performances; and intellectually stimulating lectures, traditional folk dance, multimedia nuevo-flamenco extravaganzas; and an ensemble performing music from the Middle Ages?
“You know when you come to The Glenridge you’ll be treated to extraordinary, one-of-a-kind artistry.”
2 p.m. on Jan. 12, : Cynthia Sayer & Her Hot Jazz Quartet
Multi-award-winning instrumentalist/vocalist/bandleader Cynthia Sayer is acclaimed by musicians, critics and fans alike as one of the top four-string banjoists in the world today. Praised for her “drive and virtuosity” by The New York Times, Sayer enthralls audiences with her electrifying, swing-based performances.
Her program is a mesmerizing mix of hot jazz, Great American Songbook, old favorites, virtuoso classics and more. Randy Sandke is on trumpet, Richard Drexler on string bass and Tony Vigilante on drums.
Jan. 19, 2 p.m. : The Eddie Metz Trio
This powerhouse jazz trio featuring bassist and vocalist Nicki Parrott, pianist Rossano Sportiello and drummer Eddie Metz Jr., returns to Florida by audience demand.
Metz has toured with the Count Basie Orchestra, the Bill Allred Classic Jazz Band, the Les Brown Orchestra and many others. Metz has also worked with such greats as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Arturo Sandoval, Sammy Davis Jr., Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, Chick Corea and Patti Page.
He continues to record with top jazz artists and perform at jazz festivals and events around the country.
Australian jazz vocalist and double bassist Nicki Parrott, dubbed by the legendary Les Paul as having “that special gift you cannot buy in a music store,” has an ever-growing and monumental career filled with prestigious awards, countless festival appearances and an impressive roster of musicians he has performed with, including Paul McCartney, Slash and Steve Miller.
Rossano Sportiello is an award-winning jazz pianist.
2 p.m. on Jan. 26 : Jason Farnham
Billed as “America’s Funniest Piano Player,” this celebrated pianist and vocalist is known across the world as “the guy who plays the piano upside down.”
How to describe his crowd-pleasing concerts? Imagine the love child of Victor Borge and Jerry Lee Lewis. Audiences consistently rave, “I’ve never seen anyone play the piano quite like that before!” Also a diverse composer, Farnham’s royalty-free songs on YouTube have been downloaded nearly 4 million times. His TV and film credits include “The Dr. Oz Show,” BMW and Ford commercials and a number of feature films and documentaries.
7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 : Michael Lesser
“Let ’Em Have It Just That Way: The Songwriters of the Harlem Renaissance” is a lecture with Peabody Award-winning music historian Michael Lasser.
After World War I, African-American leaders turned to the arts to transform society. The movement they created spanned the spectrum of creative expression, and songwriting was no exception.
Thanks to songwriters like Fats Waller, Andy Razaf, James P. Johnson and Duke Ellington, mainstream America started singing a different tune.
8 p.m. on Feb. 1 : Michael Lasser and Friends
Michael Lasser returns with songstress Cindy Miller and pianist Alan Jones to celebrate the legacy of Irving Berlin.
For more than half a century, Berlin demonstrated a genius for reading the American mind, and expressing its deepest yearnings in songs of beautiful simplicity.
Lasser notes that, “No one wrote as many successful songs as Berlin and no one wrote with as keen a sense of America. He was our great democratic songwriter, and our great articulator of America’s changing attitudes about everything from love to war. He gave voice to the values, beliefs, follies and dreams that characterized the lives we lived and hoped for.”
2 p.m. on Feb. 9 : Jeff Rupert Quartet with Veronica Swift
Jeff Rupert’s all-star quartet and award-winning vocalist Veronica Swift are swinging back to The Glenridge for a dynamic return engagement.
This crowd-pleasing ensemble raises the bar for jazz wherever they take the stage. Rupert has performed at the Blue Note, Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, the Tokyo Forum, the National Concert Hall of Taipei, Taiwan, and jazz festivals across Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Swift is recognized as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene.
2 p.m. on Feb. 23 : Diego Figueiredo
While he’s only 37, this rising star of the guitar world has released 23 CDs and three DVDs, and played in more than 60 countries.
Figueiredo is the winner of several important competitions, including The Montreux Jazz Competition and the VISA Prize. His concerts are a fusion of jazz, bossa nova and classical music.
Figueiredo has a unique interpretation, with tremendous technique and enormous emotion, and his shows have been a great success with all audiences.
He was born in Franca, Brazil, in 1980, and at the age of 4 he used to strike poses carrying his small guitar. At 6 he got a mandolin, which was kept in a very special place in his house.
Figueiredo played many instruments before choosing the electric guitar when he was 12, playing in theaters and local pubs, revealing the great art of improvising and harmonizing. At 15, he conquered theaters and nightclubs in many different Brazilian states, playing solo or with renowned musicians.
8 p.m. on March 14 : The Landscape of Guitar
This extraordinary encore performance serves up a sensory feast for the soul with the art and music of the guitar.
Performing fiery Spanish guitar pieces like “Malagueña,” to the gorgeous vocal harmonies of “Sounds of Silence,” master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli take the art of guitar to another dimension with a multimedia concert experience.
The music plays against an immersive backdrop of vibrantly painted, guitar-themed landscapes. (Imagine 3-D “guitar birds” flying through guitar mountains and over guitar rivers, cities and oceans.)
Hecksel and Patchouli have been called “one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world” (Zone Music Reporter). Folk festival favorite Patchouli’s sparkling lead vocals, while beautiful duets and award-winning compositions compelled the Chicago Tribune to say the duo’s “songs about harmony and healing inspire the human spirit.”
2 p.m. on March 22 : The Four Freshmen
With pure energy and great songs from the past and the present, this always fresh quartet transports audiences to a world of music.
Some audience members will return to the bygone days of their youth; others will be delighted to experience their unique brand of vocal harmony entertainment. Those experiencing The Four Freshmen for the first time will always wonder: “Why haven’t I gone to see them before?”
7:30 p.m. on April 16 : Sarasota Earlye Musicke Consort
Talk about old school. This dedicated ensemble performs music from the 1300s to the present on recorders of various shapes and sizes.
This woodwind instrument was first documented in the Middle Ages and it’s lost none of its power. Composers who have written for it include Purcell, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann, Johann Sebastian Bach, Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein and Arvo Pärt.
The Consort’s instruments also include a viola da gamba, an early version of the modern cello. The Consort’s varied programs include descriptions of the instruments and commentary about the music played. The Consort will be wearing Renaissance costumes to enhance the presentation.
2 p.m. on April 19, : Kate Delaney
Kate Delaney covers a wide range of styles and genres, including jazz, Broadway and popular music. After her years as a headline singer on some of the world’s top cruise lines, she now performs at performing arts centers across the country. She will be back at GPAC this year sharing songs some of her favorite songs from Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
8 p.m. on April 21 : The Cashore Marionettes
Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes are redefining the art of puppetry and astounding audiences in Europe, the Far East and across the United States, including stops at the Kennedy Center, Annenberg Center and Kravis Center.
In this performance, “Life in Motion,” Joseph Cashore presents his collection of marionette characters in a series of scenes taken from everyday life and set to music by such composers as Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland. Through a combination of virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, classic music and poetic insight, the Cashore Marionettes take the audience on a journey that celebrates the richness of life.
For more information about the Glenridge’s 2019-20 season and to purchase tickets, visit GPACTix.com or call the box office at 941-552-5325. The Glenridge Performing Arts Center is at 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota.
The Glenridge Performing Arts Center is a nonprofit arts organization located on the campus of The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch. The 260-seat, state-of-the-art theater provides a wide variety of professional and community programs. The venue also is available for rentals, workshops, concerts and performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.