Psalm 68:5, 6: “A father to the fatherless, and a judge of the widows, is God in His holy habitation. God setteth the solitary in families: He bringeth out those which are bound with chains: but the rebellious dwell in a dry land.”
What a wonderful father we have in God! He cares about every individual, and longs to watch over each of us more than any earthly father ever did.
Many people feel alone in this world — within or without a family. Children often have no father figure at home. The widow has no husband, but God is there to bring you into a family of a different kind.
When you are saved, you join the body of Christ and now have a family of believers that you can be part of. It is normal to feel closer to the siblings you were brought up with and the parents that raised you, but the family of God actually has a far more important role than your earthly one.
Those who have called on the name of the Lord and have made Jesus the Lord of their life, know that one day they will join a special group of people in a life that lasts for eternity. The life you live now seems so real, but is for a moment. The family you will spend eternity with are a new creation in Christ and therefore they are the family that God is their father.
That is why we don’t need to feel alone if we do not fit in this world. You are destined for a far greater life than the one you are living now. God would like everyone to be in the family of Christ, but the devil has deceived many people who think they can get by on their own. Fortunately, many who are bound in chains (the lusts of this world) cry out to God and He rescues them. Anyone who chooses another path than Jesus will find themselves in a dry land.
That is a life that is ultimately empty and unfulfilling. Run to Jesus and become part of the family that knows no color, race, education, or any other worldly standard. Jesus offers the way, the truth, and eternal life.
God wants to be your father forever, He has already called and chosen you, will you choose Him?
Judy Onofri is with the Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. She can be reached at onofrijudy@yahoo.com.
