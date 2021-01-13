Mention of the third painted critter event to raise money for the Venice Art Center inspired a reader to send a photo of his record-setting purchase at the 2014 auction.
The first such event, in 2005, probably got the most free publicity, as residents and visitors to Venice wondered why the beachside town would place painted pigs all over town — not wild boars — but more like Porky or the Three Little Pigs.
New York has its apples and Cleveland has its guitars. Both make sense. Apples for the Big Apple and guitars for the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Someone at the art center said “pigment” of course as a tie to the VAC. No matter how strange a concept, those pigs were loved.
When an out-of-town visitor lost her camera after photographing every single pig while here on vacation, she called the Gondolier with a plea to get those photos back.
And then, after being on display for more than a year, someone purchased “Elvis Piggsley” for $7,800 and had Elvis shipped off to southern Ohio.
The owner of a gymnastics camp in Pennsylvania purchased an assortment of pigs for his camp and then returned in 2014 for the second auction to purchase several turtles and dolphins from the art center’s Sea Venice fundraiser.
While he spent a lot of money at each of those auctions, the record price at the second event for one creature was $10,500 for “Diamond Joe Dolphin.”
The dolphin sparkles in the sun on the pool deck at the home of Joe Daku who changed its name from Diamond Jim after purchasing it.
“When the statues were created and placed in the patio at the VAC, I spent some time looking at all of them and decided then that I wanted Diamond Jim,” Daku said. “When they were placed around the town, this one was on Venice Ave near the B and B shoe store. Old colleagues, General Jim McElroy and Dr. Maxine McElroy, from Washington state came to visit us.”
While Maxine spent hundreds of dollars in the shoe store Jim and Joe sat on one of the benches and watched tourists stand on the tail fin of Diamond Jim for photographs. Then and there, he decided he had to have that dolphin for his pool deck.
By the time of the auction, the dolphin needed repairs because of all those tourists. The night of the auction, as the price kept going up, Daku hung in until he won the dolphin and set a record in the process.
The gymnastics camp owner returned and set another record, for the number of creatures he would have shipped north to join all the pigs purchased in 2005.
For its third sale, the art center is doing more sea creatures — sea horses and mermaids.
The mermaids have been custom-designed for the auction with shark teeth embellishing the base and a large starfish at the side of the mermaid. Either one or both might provide comfort for a certain diamond-studded dolphin.
VAC executive director Mary Moscatelli said that 25 of each design were ordered and 41 had been sold by mid-December. If you think one is more popular than the other you would be wrong. Mary said they have sold in equal numbers.
She will be one of the painters but does not know which one at this time.
Right now the event is still in the sponsorship phase, although nearing the time when all will have been selected.
Sponsors garner a lot of good publicity, with their names on the sign accompanying their creature, recognition on the website, on maps and any and all publications and advertising items, Moscatelli said.
They can name their creature and watch residents and tourists fall in love with it and then eventually, purchase it to take home or to camp or wherever. Sponsors like their creature so much that they purchase them at whatever the price jumps to.
The Boone Law Firm purchased “Pigahontas” which was sponsored by Taylor Ranch and the Venice High School Interact Club, to honor the high school. To this day, that pig faces the front door of the law firm while the Venice High Indians logo can be easily seen by anyone driving by in either direction.
Sharky’s on the Pier purchased “When Sharks Fly.” That pig was restyled with fins and a tail and mounted on a pedestal.
“Mr. Piggins” was sponsored by Peter Vogt and redesigned by artist/sculptor Jack Dowd, with one raised foot holding a tray as a waiter. Like Diamond Joe, it too resides by a swimming pool in Venice.
This paper sponsored the “Town Squeeler” for Pigs in Paradise event and a “Gondolier” in black and white striped shirt with gondolier hat and paddle.
As the local paper, the Gondolier was quick to sign up for a third time, but the theme has yet to be decided. As the paper turns 75 years of age in March, perhaps it should be dressed for a big birthday.
While sponsorships pay the initial freight, the profits come from the auction and upper-level sponsorships. Sponsor fees are $2,500 for the Triton level, $5,000 for the Amphitrite level, $10,000 for the Neptune level and $25,000 for the Poseidon level.
This third event is slated to last for two years, Moscatelli said. Hopefully, the pandemic will be gone by then and there can be another big auction at Venice Yacht Club.
To become a sponsor or learn more about the event, call the center at 941-486-7136.
