VENICE — Gold Star parents Mitch and Shannon Mesenburg are being recognized by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube as the MVPs for the month.
The recognition, given to them in Venice, is for “their tireless advocacy of suicide prevention, PTSD and TBI awareness, and access to mental health services for veterans and others in our community.”
He met with them on Friday.
“Our nation is grateful for the Mesenburgs’ sacrifice. No parent should ever experience the pain they endured after losing their son,” he said in a news release. “Through their tragedy, the Mesenburgs committed themselves to help prevent this from happening to another family. We owe them our highest appreciation.”
Steube noted he is a veteran who knows the challenges of dealing with the VA and its mental health resources.
“Making sure that Washington better serves our veterans has always been, and will always be, at the forefront of my work in Congress,” he said.
The Mesenburgs son, XinHua, was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force when he died in 2019.
“Since then, the couple joined Mission 22 as ambassadors and are active with ‘Tribute to the Troops,’” the news release states. “Shannon joined the American Gold Star Mother’s Southwest Florida Chapter, serves as President of the American Gold Star Mother’s Peace River Chapter, and serves on the Board of Directors for Holly’s Hope of North Port. Mitch is a member of the Air Force Survivors Advocacy Council and a liaison for the Michael Saunders Foundation.”
The news release noted Steube presented the Mesenburgs with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol in their honor along with a certificate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.