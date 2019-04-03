One hundred and eight people participated in a golf tournament held March 28 to benefit Good Samaritan Pharmacy and Health Services, Inc.
The tournament was hosted by Mission Valley Country Club. There was a continental breakfast and a luncheon, with play in between.
Players deemed the charity a worthy cause.
“We provide over $30 worth of services for every dollar we spend,” Good Samaritan Pharmacy Board President George Forcier said. “So, with this tournament, which will raise about $15,000, we will be able to provide about $500,000 worth of services.”
Earlier, Forcier said that their mission “is to provide free access to prescription medication and physician services to uninsured, financially needy members of our community so we can improve (their) quality of life.”
Towards that end, Good Samaritan Pharmacy offers three services: First, it provides a licensed pharmacy that dispenses generic and some name-brand medication to qualified patients.
Good Samaritan also has a walk-in clinic where patients can see a doctor. If they need diagnostic testing, blood tests, X-rays, mammograms or similar services, GSP can arrange to have them provided free of charge (to qualified Sarasota County residents).
GSP is able to provide free services due to its partnership with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Good Samaritan Pharmacy also offers patient advocacy. Advocates work with patients and can enroll them in free, name-brand medication programs that are available from manufacturers.
