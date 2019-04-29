The 10th Annual St. Vincent de Paul charity golf scramble was recently held at the St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. The scramble was a handicapped event, open to men and women of all golfing ability levels. Event proceeds help the all-volunteer Conference, provide assistance to needy families and individuals in Charlotte County.
