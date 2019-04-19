Fellowship Church of Englewood invites all to a Good Friday Concert at 4 p.m. today in church’s worship center and campus at 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda. The concert will feature the music of Pastor Garry Clark & The Fellowship Band & Praise Singers. Following the concert, celebrate Communion on Fellowship’s Courtyard. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
