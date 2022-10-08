Brothers struggled to pick up the pieces – literally – just hours after Hurricane Ian damaged their home and flooded their community adjacent to Lamarque Elementary School.
Martin Peralta, a resident of Sapulpa Street in North Port, lived through the storm with his brother Jose. A tree branch went through the roof in their master bedroom. Rain was flooding the attic.
They spent much of the hurricane climbing up there, switching out 5-gallon buckets and putting water in the bathtub.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the morning after the storm, the Peraltas’ neighbors were out and about, near Salford Boulevard and Interstate 75 in North Port. Intersections were flooded.
Downed trees made vehicle passage impossible elsewhere.
The stress on people as they navigated this new situation was evident in every direction. They were experiencing a variety of emotions, from anger and sadness to confusion.
Mental health professionals said the stress people are facing is just as important to address as the physical challenges of home reconstruction.
And sometimes, the easy way to do that is to reach out to others, they said.
In the case of the Peraltas, the physical challenges were aplenty.
There was “a lot of debris everywhere, garbage, branches, (more) damage to my roof,” Martin said in a phone interview the following Monday. “My instinct was to start cleaning right away. I saw sunlight and I was cleaning as early as possible.”
Born in the Dominican Republic, Martin, 53, grew up in New York. He has lived in southwest Florida since 2007. He works at a Walmart distribution center in Arcadia, which closed after Ian due to storm damage.
Jose, 54, is between jobs and has been living with Martin since 2016.
Martin said his home is fully insured, and he’s already been talking to his insurance company.
“Right now, I am hopeful,” he said. “I’m the type of person that I stay positive regardless of what happens. So, this is not the first or the last (hurricane). I just stay focused and stay positive.”
Martin experienced weather that was “bad, equal to Ian” in the Dominican Republic, he said.
On Thursday, the morning after the storm, people gathered on the street near the Peraltas’ home, or in their front yards, to share stories.
They smiled as a reporter shot photos of them. They were part of history, some reluctantly.
“I’m in no mood right now,” a man working in his front yard said when asked to pose for a photo.
On Thursday, Sarasota County residents who had been living two nights (including through the storm) at the Lamarque shelter for medically dependent people, were bussed to Tatum Ridge Elementary School in Sarasota, a shelter near Fruitville Road.
Many people left their cars in the Lamarque parking lot because safe passage in sedans and other small vehicles through North Port’s flooded residential roads was not guaranteed.
‘Stay connected’
It was a time when the state started counting casualties and residents were counting their blessings.
The Rev. Evan Farrar has pastored Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota for three years. Normally they meet at a music academy across from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
On the first Sunday after Ian, they held a brief online service, reading some scripture and prayer in the form of a poem.
Farrar said people were praying for others who were suffering and for those who were grieving, displaced or worried about their income.
“We also included things that we are thankful for, friends and family contacting us, city workers, first responders who we don’t often appreciate as much as we should,” he said in a phone interview.
In a retirement community that is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, how will people maintain good mental health in the aftermath of Ian?
“I think it’s important for people to stay connected with other people (and) for those who can, to reach out and help others,” Farrar said. “That can help people feel a little more like they can be a part of the recovery.”
If people are part of a religious community, that can be a great source of comfort, he said.
‘Wary of Mother Nature’
Stacie Herrera, a licensed school psychologist who lives in Nokomis, agrees with Farrar about stressors.
“Everyone has been in this hyper-vigilant state for the last three years,” said Herrera, who has lived in southwest Florida for about 20 years. “And to now recognize that it’s not only this invisible virus that we had to be wary of ... we have to be wary of Mother Nature.”
Herrera, owner of Herrera Psychology and Telement Therapy, has been working with children in several capacities for about 30 years.
“And so it puts us in this hyper-aroused, hyper-alert state that will at times create behaviors that are maybe perceived as disrespectful or almost like having meltdowns as adults and really, if we’re just super gracious with ourselves and with others through this time, it’s going to really allow us to move forward in a much healthier way.”
‘Hard for all of us’
People who live in Venice know hardship. They’ve endured challenging circumstances on both a national and local scale during the past decade.
The business community felt the pain of downtown renovation. West Venice Avenue looks beautiful now, but extended reconstruction undoubtedly deterred many paying customers from going that way.
All of Southwest Florida endured the stench of red tide for weeks on end, and year after year.
Just when everyone thought it was safe to go back in the water, it was. Red tide was gone but then they closed parks and beaches due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The goal was to keep people from being together and spreading germs. It also kept folks from telling their stories, sharing their lives.
Ironically, just as people became vaccinated and the pandemic subsided from our minds – to a degree, anyway – Ian paid a visit and plundered much in its path.
“I think this is particularly hard for all of us because we have all been dealing with this ongoing crisis of the pandemic, which I think makes us more prone to be overwhelmed by this (storm) and feel fatigued and traumatized even more so, because we have so many people in crisis mode,” Farrar said.
“It’s understandable that people are really struggling right now. That’s why connecting with people in the community is so important, so that people don’t feel so alone.”
Looking around Southwest Florida, Farrar says, goodness and cooperation abound. He’s taken heart in seeing people in gas lines or trying to get coffee. He sees these total strangers talking to one another about their experiences.
“It’s a really good sign, one of people wanting to be connected at times like this and to tell their stories,” he said.
‘In an effort to help others’
The issue of resilience, the ability to bounce back from challenges and difficulties, is now a focus of much psychological research, Chris Cortman, a licensed psychologist and owner of Dr. Cortman & Associates, wrote in an email. “We understand that resilient people have a number of characteristics that are worth noting, bottling and selling, if it were possible.”
Resilient people, according to the research, seem to prosper even during difficult times because of their capacity to manage the challenges. There are seven characteristics that resilient people feature.
Conveniently, all of them begin with the letter C, Cortman said: competence, confidence, connection, character, contribution, coping and control.
“It’s important to note that having an attitude of competence (you have the ability to survive and get things done) is essential,” Cortman said. “Two of the most destructive mindsets and emotions include powerlessness and hopelessness. Maintaining these attitudes leads to defeat, despair and depression.
“Believing that I/we are competent enough to accomplish whatever is necessary to get back on my feet, whether that be rebuilding, relocating, and/or starting again, thinking and behaving as a competent, well-adjusted person is necessary and indicated.”
Contribution is also extremely important during crisis and traumas. The Neo-Freudian theorist, Alfred Adler, always insisted that his depressed patients learn to look outside of themselves in an effort to help others, Cortman said.
Long before his influential writings, none other than Jesus was quoted as stating, ‘It is more blessed to give than receive.’ There is research to suggest that these wise words have proven to be true. When people are involved in helping others, they tend to be less depressed and happier with themselves.”
‘Make a difference’
Cortman says Venice is home to the largest Sertoma (Service To Mankind) club in the United States.
“Groups like this and others, including Rotary, Kiwanis and many faith-based ministries, empower people to make a difference in the lives of others, and then in so doing end up helping themselves,” he said.
“What can you do? The opportunities are limitless, especially in a town chock-full of widows and older folks, many of which can use a hand replacing a fence, clearing up shrubbery and/or replanting bushes.”
One small activity like bringing home some bottled water for a neighbor or offering to fill their car with gas or helping to carry in their groceries can make you a much happier person than if you were alone, binging on TikTok or Netflix, Cortman said.
“You see, helping others leads to helping ourselves, and that seems to be the way we are built.”
“One of the hardest things is just to talk,” said Maria Ewing, a licensed mental health counselor for 23 years and owner of Betterment Mental Health Counseling Inc. “We’re all in shock, all of us.”
She encourages people to pick up the phone and call friends. Help one another and be patient.
Meanwhile, last Tuesday at Tatum Ridge, six days after the storm, shelter residents who had come from Lamarque heard good news.
The roads were clear. They were told to board a SCAT+ bus to return to Lamarque, retrieve their cars and go home. These shelter-dwellers from North Port, Venice, unincorporated Sarasota County and elsewhere needed to see the damage at their homes for the first time.
What they saw likely started new conversations.
