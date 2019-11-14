SEBRING — On Veterans Day at 8:30 a.m. the ceremonies began at Good Sheppard Hospice on Hammock Road in Sebring. Scott McLean of Good Sheppard welcomed all visitors and veterans.
After his remarks, seven Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) members performed a flag replacement ceremony, lowering the old flag, folding it and then raising the new flag.
Singing “America the Beautiful” and “My Country, Tis of Thee” followed.
The Veterans Day address was given by Good Sheppard Chaplain Cpt. Juan Unda- Azua and then seven VVA members were pinned with an Honored Veteran Pin by Cecil Kent, a Good Shepard Chaplain. “Taps” were played followed by a moment of silence.
Donna Pontious of Good Sheppard made closing remarks stressing that veterans should know that their service to this nation is deeply appreciated. It ended with Chaplain Scott McLean saying a closing prayer and then giving an invitation for breakfast in the conference room. It was a nice ceremony honoring veterans after which and the many other wonderful ceremonies Monday, Veterans should know their service is appreciated.
