In this May 21, 2019, file photo, Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., arrives for a classified members-only briefing on Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington. King announced Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, he will not seek reelection in 2020. The 14-term Republican congressman said in a Facebook post that his commute was a main factor in his decision, saying he wants “flexibility to spend more time” with his children and grandchildren.