With the assistance of several North Port residents, a rehabilitated gopher tortoise was released back to the area June 6, in which it was found almost five months ago, after being struck by a vehicle around Price Boulevard and Serris Avenue.
The male tortoise, approximately 20 years old, received rehabilitative care at The Wildlife Center of Venice, Inc., after being transported by Edie Driest, with North Port Friends of Wildlife, on Jan. 13.
At the facility, he gained medical treatment including flushing out the large wound underneath the cracked shell, antibiotic treatment to prevent infection along with a fiberglass patch applied to repair the damaged area, costing the facility more than $200.
