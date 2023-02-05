Got $3.45 million? Then here's a house in paradise for you

CAYO COSTA — Tucked away on 1.8 acres on Cayo Costa is an exotic, off-the-grid home.
The custom-built house has a kitchen both inside and outside, a gazebo gathering area and more amenities. It is on the market for $3.45 million.
The multilevel three-bedroom, three-bath home with an outdoor shower resembles an exotic enclave in Southeast Asia and is unlike anything ever seen in Florida, or perhaps the United States.
“There’s been one owner of the property; he bought the lot in 2006 and designed and created something very special,” said the property’s listing agent, Mike McMurray of Royal Shell Real Estate.
The house was completed in 2011.
Its owner, Mark Dean, used it as a vacation home.
“I was trying to create a tropical paradise so you felt like you were somewhere else,” Dean said.
He worked with a builder he knew who, in turn, found an architect to design Dean’s vision.
Dean said he had been camping on Cayo Costa when his son was younger. They would join other fathers and sons to enjoy the area’s wildlife — the spawning of ghost crabs, turtles and butterfly fish, to name a few.
He said he decided to create a place where they could enjoy gatherings in a more comfortable setting, and, after purchasing the lot in 2006, the work began.
A collector of antiques and artifacts from Indonesia, Bali and India, the home and grounds reflect those countries and cultures in its design, as do the colors.
The hues are bright orange, red and gold, except one bedroom that is painted in a shade of blue.
“I’ve always loved those colors,” Dean said.
Wanting the home’s design to reflect a Shangri-La reflecting Bali and Indonesian cultures, Dean studied a lot of books.
To import the mahagony, pine, bamboo from China, carved wood trim from India, fabrics, artifacts and furniture from Bali, Indonesia, among other areas, a barge was used — making some three-dozen trips from Pine Island.
Dean used his own 24-foot boat to bring materials to Cayo Costa.
He hired three master carpenters who lived on property from Monday to Friday, he said.
A recession caused Dean to halt production for about 18 months in 2008, but work resumed and the house and its surrounding structures and landscape were finished in 2011.
Entering the property from the bay, a private dock takes you to meandering boardwalks flanked by elaborate benches and a covered pavilion with decking, outside the two-story home.
The open pavilion, or gazebo, has a sitting area, fireplace, bar, and other details.
The outside kitchen contains a dining room table in the center with upscale appliances and rough-edge granite countertops.
Inside the two-story, 3,014-square-foot house is flooring and custom cabinets made of mahogany. The ceilings are made of bamboo.
The home has both antique and new furniture blended together.
Perhaps a major selling point is its location. Built on a 10-foot elevation, there was no storm surge during Hurricane Ian, only wind damage.
That was limited to some foliage, outdoor fans, gutters, outdoor lighting, and solar panels which have since been replaced or repaired, he said.
The property is near the bay side of Cayo Costa and not the Gulf side — where Ian made landfall.
The cedar siding was stained on both sides and held up, he said, pointing out that most stain the outside and not both sides.
But perhaps a lesson that could be learned from Ian is that the lush foliage, mangroves, elevation, and distance from the Gulf is what allowed Dean’s home and outcroppings to survive one of Florida’s worst hurricanes.
Dean said he enjoyed sitting under the gazebo, grill, listen to music “and get away from technology,” as his intention was to provide an oasis.
But when his son was older, he wanted access to the internet, and the home now has satellite TV and internet service, Dean said.
Comfort was the key in designing the home, he said.
When Dean’s son prepared to go away to college, his father found himself becoming an empty-nester and decided it was time to sell, he said.
Since Dean did a lot of the work himself and materials were bought in a different supply time, in today’s market the same house and its surrounding buildings and landscape would cost much more to create.
“Today’s cost would be phenomenal,” he said.
That said, the estate could easily sell for a lot more, he admitted.
All of the furniture and artifacts come with the estate.
“Everything,” he said.
