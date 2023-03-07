Gowns

Stephanie Brown plans to set up her Gowns for Girls at the Hampton Inn in North Port at 5664 Tuscola Blvd. this week. She will give away the gowns from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — Stephanie Brown said her husband is the reason she's bringing 1,300 gowns to the area for girls to have for homecoming or prom — for free.

Her husband had seen the Hurricane Ian devastation in North Port and Port Charlotte. He asked his wife to help local students with her Gowns for Girls giveaway program.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

