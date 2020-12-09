Deep Creek Golf Course: This is a semi-private golf club with a 18-hole championship course encompassed by native Florida wildlife and natural landscape.1260 San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. 941- 625-6911, www.deepcreekgc.com

Paradise Golf Course: This is a 12-hole course surrounded by 200 year oak trees, stands of pine and mixed with natural Florida marsh and ponds. It also has a snack bar. 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Drive, Arcadia. 863- 444-1813, paradisegolfcourse.com

St. Andrews South Golf Club: Experience 18 holes of championship golf , a classic clubhouse overlooking the golf course and dining. 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. 941- 639-5261, www.standrewssouth.com

Twin Isles Country Club: This is a semi-private club five minutes south of the historical district of Punta Gorda with a 18-hole championship golf course and dining. 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. 941- 637-1232, www.twinislescc.org


