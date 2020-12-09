Deep Creek Golf Course: This is a semi-private golf club with a 18-hole championship course encompassed by native Florida wildlife and natural landscape.1260 San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. 941- 625-6911, www.deepcreekgc.com
Paradise Golf Course: This is a 12-hole course surrounded by 200 year oak trees, stands of pine and mixed with natural Florida marsh and ponds. It also has a snack bar. 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Drive, Arcadia. 863- 444-1813, paradisegolfcourse.com
St. Andrews South Golf Club: Experience 18 holes of championship golf , a classic clubhouse overlooking the golf course and dining. 1901 Deborah Dr., Punta Gorda. 941- 639-5261, www.standrewssouth.com
Twin Isles Country Club: This is a semi-private club five minutes south of the historical district of Punta Gorda with a 18-hole championship golf course and dining. 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. 941- 637-1232, www.twinislescc.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.