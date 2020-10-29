GRAN PARADISO - Gran Paradiso, in the West Villages district, is a Tuscan-inspired resort.
"The piece of paradise spreads over 1,000 acres including lakes, natural preserves that blend elegantly with our luxurious estates," Wellen Park notes on its website about Gran Paradiso. "It truly is where superior Italian design meets effortless Florida luxury."
Each West Villages neighborhood has its benefits.
With its build out is edging toward completion — something that began about a decade ago will end with a community of dozens of streets and thousands of residents in Gran Paradiso.
Gran Paradiso is among the larger of the neighborhoods with a variety of activities for residents of all ages throughout the year. It also has a large bring-a-book, borrow-a-book community library and resort pool used for exercise, relaxing and movie nights — where you could relax with your family in the water while watching an occasional movie.
With homes built by Lennar and Sam Jones, there is a variety of layouts available. And there are condominiums and coach homes as well.
