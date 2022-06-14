WELLEN PARK — Phil Stokes, who this month squeaked through a recall from Wellen Park’s Gran Paradiso Property Owners Association, has resigned his position.
Stokes is the group’s former president whose term expires next March. He was targeted for issues including “inappropriate behavior” as a POA board member, according to those behind the June 8 recall.
Stokes disputed those arguments, describing the recall as a “character assassination.”
The final tally was 14 votes short. But when recall backers urged ballots for 30 to 40 new homeowners who were skipped in the June 8 vote on Monday, Stokes resigned, he said.
“You know something? I can’t believe (you guys) would do this,” he said of Monday’s talk of new ballots being mailed. “I’ll make you a deal … people are sick and tired of this. I’ll resign, it’s just over. I don’t want to end up in a lawsuit in my own community.”
Ballot counts were overseen by six homeowners, two from Stokes’s camp, two from the recall petitioners and two from the Gran Paradiso POA, a spokesperson said. Paper and electronic ballots were counted, a handful rejected. An affirmative recall was to be effective immediately.
Recall petitioners had circulated literature showing an enraged Stokes at a POA board meeting pointing at someone. That person, he said in clarifying the depiction, had remarked on his integrity.
While urging Stokes to resign before the recall, POA board colleague John Meisel applauded him for Monday’s choice to leave.
“I respect him for making the decision now,” Meisel said.
Five of Stokes’s six POA colleagues had signed the recall petition, including Victor Dobrin, who is with West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political committee.
The recall needed a simple majority, or 968 votes plus 1, to succeed. The final tally was 954-226, 14 shy of the total needed. The original vote was for May 25, but snafus in mailing ballots delayed things until June 8.
“The people of Gran Paradiso have won,” said Matt Ackerson, a leader in the recall.
Stokes is running for the District 5 North Port City Commission seat vacated in November by Jill Luke. David Pankiw, who lives in Wellen Park’s IslandWalk, had filed for job as well. Victor Dobrin had also filed for the position.
A primary run-off is Aug. 23.
The Gran Paradiso POA is accepting community-wide applications to fulfill Stokes’s term, which ends in March.
“These people don’t care about this community,” Stokes said of his former colleagues. “They only care about themselves. They can have it.”
