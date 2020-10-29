An original West Villages developer broke ground in September on an upscale project.
Sam Rodgers Homes built the Gran Paradiso series of homes at West Villages (rebadged as Wellen Park in April) when the project emerged as a masterplanned community in 2000. (Sam Rodgers sold that property to Lennar in 2013).
Sam Rodgers will construct 42 homes in the $500,000-$1 million range in the new Playmore District at the southwest corner of Tamiami Trail and West Villages Parkway near CoolToday Park.
Gran Park will also have common boundaries with Wellen Park’s IslandWalk. The project is a 63-acre gated community, of which 21 acres get developed. The rest is nature preserves and wildlife habitats.
PLAN FOR BEACHWALK
DiVosta Homes has plans for a gated community called BeachWalk by Manasota Key just east of State Road 776/Englewood Road..
The 765-acre property will have 1,675 houses at the end of East Manasota Beach Road, technically south of Sarasota National.
According to DiVosta, the community includes 144 acres of lakes and 226 acres of preserves and green space.
Amenities will include a community clubhouse that will have a resort pool, large fitness facility, community room, a spa, and a fitness/lap pool, along with other amenities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.