SARASOTA — The Child Protection Center, Inc. has won a series of grants to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness program.
PSCA provides primary abuse prevention education to children from preschool through high school.
Grant providers include the William & Harriet Sturdevant Memorial Charitable Trust, the Eluned and Edward Russell Charitable Foundation, the Libertore Fund for Children, Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Foundation, the Hurlburt Foundation, the Willson-Wood Foundation, the Harold C. & Jacqueline F. Bladel Foundation, and the MSC Foundation.
“These grants have helped children learn the tools for self-protection and how to disclose any experienced trauma, equip caregivers with the knowledge and ability to incorporate safety practices into their parenting, and professionals gain a greater awareness of their role in preventing abuse and protecting children,” said Michelle McSwain, PSCA program director.
The program offers a holistic approach to the prevention of child abuse by promoting greater community awareness of the issue.
The program facilitates workshops for their caregivers, childcare professionals, teachers, school board staff and the community.
In 2014, the program began using iPad technology to bring lessons about Internet safety and bullying to students, and now offers more than 20 different workshops.
These grants have supported the education of 46,510 people in the last year through 568 workshops in Sarasota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.