AudreyCol060416_C

Sheila Miller, Child Protection Center director of operations, and Tamara Tridle, program director of supervised visitation, help children and families going through difficult times.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY AUDREY BLACKWELL

SARASOTA — The Child Protection Center, Inc. has won a series of grants to support its Personal Safety and Community Awareness program.

PSCA provides primary abuse prevention education to children from preschool through high school.

Grant providers include the William & Harriet Sturdevant Memorial Charitable Trust, the Eluned and Edward Russell Charitable Foundation, the Libertore Fund for Children, Roberta Leventhal Sudakoff Foundation, the Hurlburt Foundation, the Willson-Wood Foundation, the Harold C. & Jacqueline F. Bladel Foundation, and the MSC Foundation.

“These grants have helped children learn the tools for self-protection and how to disclose any experienced trauma, equip caregivers with the knowledge and ability to incorporate safety practices into their parenting, and professionals gain a greater awareness of their role in preventing abuse and protecting children,” said Michelle McSwain, PSCA program director.

The program offers a holistic approach to the prevention of child abuse by promoting greater community awareness of the issue.

The program facilitates workshops for their caregivers, childcare professionals, teachers, school board staff and the community.

In 2014, the program began using iPad technology to bring lessons about Internet safety and bullying to students, and now offers more than 20 different workshops.

These grants have supported the education of 46,510 people in the last year through 568 workshops in Sarasota County.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments